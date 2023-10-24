ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now in his second year with the UNM football team, former Rio Rancho Ram Zach Vigil is starting to see some playing time on offense with the cherry and silver. While the plan was for Vigil to redshirt, an opportunity arose and Vigil ran with it, literally.

Vigil has always been regarded as one of the best pass blocking running backs on the roster, which naturally gave him a shot to get on the field. Then, as multiple injuries hit the position group, Vigil got his shot.

During the Lobos’ game against Hawaii, Vigil saw a career high in usage. He finished the game with 27 total yards and also blocked for each of the Lobos three touchdown passes.

“I mean I’ve been ready for this moment my whole life,” said Vigil. “I mean I’ve been loading up ever since I got here so I’ll do anything for this team. I was going to redshirt this year, but the team needed me in some spots and I wanted to be there for the team to do what I can. I’ve just been patient, been trusting God’s timing and I got my opportunity so I’m going to take full advantage of that.”

“He does a great job in pass protection, we handed him the ball a couple times Saturday so they don’t think that every time he’s in there its going to be pass,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “He can pop a run here and there and earn more.”

Vigil said he hopes that his first touchdown will come during a home game to ensure that his family and friends can witness.