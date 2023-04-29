ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Rio Rancho Ram is heading to Title Town. Keshawn Banks, a member of the 2016 state championship team, did not hear his name called during the NFL draft, but shortly after agreed to join the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

“I want to go to a place where I am wanted and that I can grow and develop as a player, and somebody that is willing to just take a chance on me and help me become the player that I know I can be,” Banks said in an interview on Friday.

Following his high school career, Banks played collegiately for San Diego State. With the Aztecs, he was a four-time All-Mountain West selection. The defensive lineman racked up 139 total tackles over the last four years, including 13 sacks and one forced fumble.