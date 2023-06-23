NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another NMSU Aggie has been called up to the show. The Pittsburgh Pirates officially selected the contract of infielder Nick Gonzales on Friday.

Gonzales, the 7th overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, is the 5th ranked prospect in the Pirates organization and has had a solid outing in AAA-Indianapolis this year. 57 games into the 2023 season, Gonzales slashed .257/.370/.450 and racked up 27 RBI.

Gonzales will make his big league debut on Friday in Miami against the Marlins. He is in the starting lineup at second base and hitting 7th in the lineup.

During his time at NMSU, Gonzales led the country in batting average in 2019 and was named the Collegiate Baseball player of year in 2020. He joins former NMSU teammates Kyle Bradish and Joey Ortiz as current Aggie big leaguers and becomes the 8th NMSU player to make it to the show.