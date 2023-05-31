ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s no longer scoring on the pitch. Devon Sandoval is still able to deliver, but he is doing it with a career in medical sales. The former New Mexico United forward appears to be enjoying retirement, as he enters the next phase of his life.

Sandoval will be honored by his former USL team on Saturday when New Mexico United host rival El Paso Locomotive. “It’s a little bit surreal,” said Sandoval. “I’m excited to be down there on the field and, you know, just be on the field from that perspective, see all the fans be there with my family. Yeah, it’s going to be a special night.” Sandoval is in the Sports Office this week talking about his past and future.