NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is mourning the death of another former president. Former President Ben Shelly died at age 75 on Wednesday, Mar. 22, from a long-term illness.

Shelly represented Thoreau, New Mexico, in the Navajo Nation Council from 1991 to 2007. He then served as Vice President of the Navajo Nation from 2007 to 2011, and eventually as President from 2011 to 2015.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the first elected President of the Navajo Nation, Peterson Zah, also passed away.