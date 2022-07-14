ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another weapon has joined the black and yellow. New Mexico United announced the signing of international striker Romario Williams on Thursday.

“Romario has the ability to score goals and create chances in a lot of different ways,” said coach Prince. “He adds another layer in our ability to attack. Not only are we bringing in a talented player, but a phenomenal person, as well. His attacking and defensive characteristics will fit in really well with our attacking group. We are excited for Romario to be in New Mexico.”

The Portmore, Jamaica native was originally drafted third overall in the 2015 MLS draft by the Montreal Impact out of the University of Central Florida but has played for various clubs since then. In 2016, Williams played for Charleston Battery in the USL Championship alongside current New Mexico head coach Zach Prince, Justin Portillo, Mike Azira, and Alex Tambakis, and he is happy to join some familiar faces.

“I feel like it was just an opportunity waiting, you know it felt right and it felt like the right time,” Williams said. “The only thing missing from this team and this exciting fan base is a championship. I am just coming into add my skillset to what’s already here because it’s a very good team, and a very good roster from top to bottom, and hopefully, that translates to winning soccer and hopefully a potential championship.”

Williams also played for MLS teams Atlanta United and Columbus Crew, and most recently played for Kuwait Premiere League club, Qadsia FC, where he was known for his goal-scoring abilities. He will join the black and yellow on Saturday for a match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.