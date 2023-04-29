ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will now have two players from Albuquerque. Former Manzano High standout quarterback Jordan Byrd was offered a contract with the team following the NFL Draft.

While Byrd did not receive a phone call that he was being drafted, the Steelers called him in the 7th round to inform him they would be offering him an undrafted free agent contract. When the draft concluded, Byrd then informed those in attendance at his draft party that he would be taking his talents to Pittsburgh.

“They’re looking for potential and I feel like I bring potential to the team and hope I can do that for them,” said Byrd. “I know that’s a tough team and its going to be a good time to play with them, especially with the history they have.”

During his time with the Monarchs, Byrd led Manzano to its only ever state championship win in 2017. He was also a 4-time 100m dash state champion in track.

Following his time in Albuquerque, Byrd spent his college career at San Diego State as a running back. With the Aztecs, Byrd found success in the return game. He returned four total kicks for touchdowns (3 KR, 1 PR) and was named first team All-Mountain West.

Byrd joins fellow Albuquerque native Zach Gentry in Pittsburgh. He is also expected to compete for a starting role as a return specialist.