ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teton Saltes, a four-year letter winner with the UNM football team, and a former Valley High standout, is going into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame. He is one of 77 members to be inducted, as well as his mother, Leticia DeCory, who played basketball player at BYU and was a track and field athlete at Utah State.

Saltes, who won the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy, is the only Lobo football player in history to win a national award. He was also a two-time All-Mountain West honorable mention selection.

Following his time with the Lobos, Saltes spent time with the New York Jets, Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2022 and the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

Off the field, Saltes is known for his work in the community. He started the BEAR (Be Excited About Reading) project in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, addressed New Mexico and national legislators on a variety of issues including student-athlete mental health and wellness and also worked with his mother and grandmother to help prevent suicide among the American Indian population.

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 16 in Green, Bay WI.