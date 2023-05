ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo men’s basketball player Josiah Allick has found his next team. Allick will take his talents back to his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska as he will now suit up for the Cornhuskers.

Allick came to New Mexico this past season as a transfer from UM-Kansas City and became an instant starter for the Lobos. The 6-9 forward averaged over eight points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes per game. He goes Nebraska with one year of eligibility remaining.