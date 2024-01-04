ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From 2019-2022, the UNM football defense was led by safety, Jerrick Reed. His hard work in cherry and silver paid off, as he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. Even with his rookie year cut short due to injury, he remains determined to make the most of his time in the league.

“It’s been like a dream come true, like everything that you think about the NFL is that,” said Reed. “You know, the luxury of it, the fame you get, the financial support that you get to take care of yourself and your family like some people won’t ever get to experience this, and so for me I am enjoying every single day hurt or not. You know it’s a blessing, I am appreciative of it and I am grateful to be here.”

Coming into the NFL, Reed joined a very talented secondary in Seattle. He knew that his best chance to get on the field would be on special teams and his efforts earned him a spot on the 53-man roster. He found a niche in his new role, as he ranked third in the NFL in special teams tackles with seven prior to tearing his ACL in week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I knew I was going into a room that was full of well-known guys and I understood that, for me, they need me to play special teams and be a dawg here, and then help out on the back end when the time comes. So, every time I was on that field I went balls to the wall and I made my plays.”

Reed expects to be full-go by May and is ready to contribute even more in year two. Despite a slow start to his career, he knows he belongs.

“Once that first game happened and I made my first tackle, I knew I was supposed to be in this league and I knew that the stuff that did that I did from this point on, I knew that was me.”