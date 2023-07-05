ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year former La Cueva standout athlete Exodus Ayers took a chance at prep school with the hope of gaining more collegiate exposure. The move worked, as he has committed to play football at Oregon State as a defensive back.

“It’s just a big loyalty thing. They were the school that recruited me the most in the process and showed the most love,” said Ayers. “It was a big and easy choice for me. They have great DB play. They just put two DB’s in the NFL. So, it was a good decision.”

Ayers is entering his senior season and is one of the top-ranked football players in New Hampshire. He said the change of scenery has given him a new perspective and a chance to showcase New Mexican talent on a bigger scale.

“I mean competing out here, I definitely learned how just to not be scared of anybody, just do what I can do,” he said. “I really wanted to show people that New Mexico is not just a joke. You can really take people in the state seriously when it comes to Division I football, basketball and just sports in general.”