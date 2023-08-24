ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two years since Landon Williams last played in a football game, and it has been 37 years since an Albuquerque High Bulldog played in a Division I football game. Both of those things will change this year.

Williams, a 2022 graduate of AHS, became the first player from the program to sign a DI letter of intent since 1986 when he signed with UNM. The 6-4 defensive end redshirted last season as he focused on transitioning to the college game and getting stronger. The benefits of the redshirt year are taking effect, as he is looking to make an impact for the Lobos in 2023.

“I feel like my game is completely leveled up, you know, great coaches who have completely changed my technique, the way I do certain things and the way I do everything, really, has improved,” said Williams. “The strength staff, they’ve made me significantly stronger then when I came in. I’ve gained 20 pounds.”

Now, Williams is not only getting an opportunity to finally play college football, but he is also getting an opportunity to do it in his hometown. Playing in Albuquerque is only making him hungrier to get after opposing offenses.

“Just on a personal level, getting sacks, performing at your greatest is something I take very seriously. And, of course, being from here, being able to show all the fans that I’m going to play my heart out, pretty much, is big to me.”