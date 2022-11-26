NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season has come to a close as championships for classes 3A-6A were held on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how things went down.

The class 6A final was one for the record books, as a total of 136 points were scored. The game started out in a shootout, as a touchdown was scored on seven consecutive drives. La Cueva held a 34-28 lead at halftime, and the Bears scored on their opening drive of the third quarter, however, a Storm takeover began. Cleveland’s defense forced two La Cueva fumbles, and their offense kept the pressure on to regain the lead. After an Evan Wysong 72-yard touchdown run and an Andres Aguirre pick-six, the game was all but over. Both teams continued to find the end zone, and Cleveland got the win 75-61.

“It’s unbelievable man, its a testament to these guys, coaches working their butts off all year long man, its unreal,” Cleveland coach Robert Garza said. “I am sure going to miss these guys, a great group of seniors.”

In class 5A, the Artesia Bulldogs made the trip to Farmington to take on Piedra Vista. The Panthers were able to score on their opening possession, but then Artesia started to dominate. The Bulldogs were able to score 27 unanswered, and that would be all they needed. Artesia was victorious 27-14, giving them their record 31st state title, and first championship for head coach Jeremy Maupin.

Bloomfield hosted Silver for the 4A championship. The top ranked Colts took down the Bobcats 45-6 during the regular season, however, Bloomfield made sure to get their revenge at home. Bloomfield secured their first state title in 56 years courtesy of a 13-7 win.

The class 3A final featured St. Michael’s and Ruidoso. Both teams lost their respective championship games last season and came into this extra motivated to walk off the field victorious. In this strong defense matchup, only 12 points were scored, all coming from the Warriors to bring the blue trophy to Ruidoso.

“You know, our defense they have been playing lights out all season long,” said Ruidoso coach Kief Johnson. “I think we have averaged only giving up 9 points a game. You know, our defense came out here on State Championship day and shut down St. Mike’s, that’s huge.”