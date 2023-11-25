NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season has come to a close as championships for classes 3A-6A were held on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of how things went down.

The 6A final once again made headlines as Cleveland and La Cueva battled for the blue trophy. After a 45 minute delay due to snow on the field, the game would be sluggish to start. As the game got rolling, so did Cam Dyer the touchdown supplier. The La Cueva quarterback attacked the Storm with his legs as he ran for 230 yards in a 35-14 Bears win. This marks the 6th title in program history for La Cueva and is the first since 2018.

“It just feels great because we were able to execute the game plan that we put in place on Monday and we were able to do what we talked about doing all season long,” said La Cueva head coach Brandon Back. “Then we get to this point and walk away with a blue trophy. It’s a special day for the Bears.”

In class 5A, Artesia was once again in the championship game, this time against Roswell in the Bulldog Bowl. The Artesia offense was electric from the start, as the Bulldogs racked up five total touchdowns. The Coyotes were able to rack up some scores thanks to some defensive plays, but Artesia was able to hold on for a 35-21 win. The victory extends the Bulldogs’ state record to 32 state championships.

“This community is such a blessing to be apart of,” said Artesia head coach Jeremy Maupin. “It’s a blessing to be here and coach these guys, and just the belief that every year that they are going to win is just awesome to have.”

Class 4A district 4/6 rivals met up at Greyhound Stadium. The Wildcats ran wild all over the field, as they racked up 57 points in a win. The blue trophy goes back to the blue turf for a 20th time.

St. Michael’s and Robertson played for the class 3A crown. While the Cardinals led for much of the game, the Horsemen were able to claw back in the 4th quarter, as they claimed their first championship since 2012 with a 21-10 win.