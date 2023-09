RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Food trucks rolled into the City of Vision on Saturday, offering delicious cuisine from around the state.

The City of Rio Rancho hosted its first-ever Food Truck Fiesta.

Local cuisine, drinks, and ice cream were at the Cabezon Community Center, celebrating small businesses, and of course: food!

Admission was free to the public, and Saturday was the very first event, but they are hoping to host another one soon