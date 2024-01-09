SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, the City of Santa Fe launched a grant program in order to “enrich the experience and understanding of the city for residents and visitors.” The program, called “Art is the Solution: Structural Inequity,” gives $10,000 to a handful of art projects.

The grants “support Santa Fe artists whose work addresses the power imbalances that exist when one group has historically set rules that intentionally or unintentionally exclude others from access to wealth and resources,” according to the city. Now, the city has announced grant recipients funded by the Lodgers’ Tax.

Artist Hernan Gomez Chavez, whose art classes examine power, place, and art, will receive a grant, the city says. Chavez has recently focused on providing free art classes to unhoused individuals.

Israel Horas, and the Alas de Agua Art Collective, will receive a grant. They serve youth at the Barrio Art School’s summer art program.

Robert Washington-Vaughns, with the Black Men Flower Project, will receive a grant to work with Trey Pickett and Louie Perea to help locals with trauma. Their work will include dance movement therapy, the city says.

Kim Fowler’s documentary work will receive a grant. Fowler will work with the Women of the Diaspora writing group to interview Black residents in Santa Fe. The interviews will be turned into a staged reading to share what has been hidden, the city says.

Justin Rhody, working with No Name Cinema, will receive a grant. The money will support a dozen public film screenings this year.