SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership is bringing after-school care to a New Mexican Pueblo. The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico has opened a new location in the Santo Domingo Pueblo to serve hundreds of students. “It really creates the environment of a learning community, not just a school,” said Bernalillo Public School Superintendent Matt Montano.

The Santo Domingo Pueblo is celebrating the opening of the first Boys and Girls Club in the Bernalillo Public School District. The program at Santo Domingo Elementary will offer services, including music and dance classes and even yoga. The students will also learn how to grow their own food and cook.

“It’s just a win-win on all situations. Our kids get services, our families get after-school care, and we actually provide additional employment opportunities for people within our community,” says Montano.

The employees will all come from the Pueblo Community. More than 120 students have already registered, and more than 150 are on the waiting list. There are plans to open locations at the other five elementary schools in the district.

Marty Sanchez, the site director at Santo Domingo Elementary, says 70 to 80 students from that school are already in the program. “We don’t really get too many programs like this, so it’s awesome to be able to provide this service for our community in hopes that our kids do learn from it,” Marty Sanchez, Santo Domingo Elementary School, site director.

The superintendent says the plan is to have all six Boys and Girls Clubs locations open by early January.