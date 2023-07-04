ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With 4th of July comes fireworks and fireworks mean increased danger for fires. Albuquerque Fire Rescue is reminding people of safety tips and cautions to make sure everyone has a fun and safe holiday.
Fire officials are urging the public to not using illegal fireworks. They say fireworks that go higher than ten feet and outside a six-foot radius are not allowed in city limits. Officials also ask the public to light fireworks in areas where there is minimal vegetation, and to have a water supply nearby in case anything goes wrong. AFR officials stress the importance lighting fireworks responsibly, so everyone can have a fun and safe 4th of July.