ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are five in-person sessions left for families to sign up for the Toys for Tots program in Albuquerque. Those who are registering must bring a valid, government-issued ID, birth certificates for children ages 12 and under or proof of court-ordered legal guardianship, and a current bill dated within the past 30 days (this must provide the registering parent or legal guardian’s name and current address).

Online registration is open until December 10 for families with five or fewer children. Those with more than five children need to register by emailing toysfortotshssc@cabq.gov in person at one of the following locations:

DATE TIME LOCATION November 9, 2023 1pm-4pm Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center- 9800 4th St. NW 87114 November 16, 2023 3pm-6pm Haynes Community Center- 2006 Grande Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho 87124 November 29, 2023 3pm-6pm Los Padillas Community Center- 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW 87105 December 2, 2023 9am-2pm Ted M. Gallegos/ Alamosa Community Center- 6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121 December 5, 2023 1pm-4pm John Marshall Health and Social Services Center- 1500 Walter St. SE 87102

