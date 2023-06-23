ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new film festival aimed at helping children and their father figures is making its way to New Mexico this weekend. The Daddying Film Festival and Forum started as a virtual event last year but expanded to Albuquerque and Santa Fe this year.

The idea behind the festival and forum is to help children express through video how they feel about they have, or wish they had, with their father figures. “Dads tend to often play the role of the understudy parent. Our goal is, using film, to be able to have the dad rise up to be the co-starring, with an emphasis in the ‘co’. is a co-starring parent,” said Allan Shedlin, director.

The live forum will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Hiland Theatre in Albuquerque and at 1 p.m. at the Dance Barns in Santa Fe on Sunday.