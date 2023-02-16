ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The biggest night in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship history is set to take place at Tingley Coliseum on Friday and fighters took to the scales for weigh-ins on Thursday. Every fighter made weight and they are ready to put on a show for Albuquerque.

Among the local talent on the card are the Dodson brothers. UFC veteran John and his brother Eric are fighting on the same night for the second time, each trying to stay undefeated in bare knuckle fighting.

“I want to be able to show BKFC and every fighter on the roster in flyweight that they can’t mess with me, they can’t step up to the speed and the powers going to be so terrifying that I’m going to scare everybody from 125 all the way up to 155,” said John.

“He’s coming off a good win and so just building off of that to keep the momentum going, always trying to outdo each other just like brothers do, that’s always the best kind of training that we have,” Eric said.

So far, around 8,000 tickets have been sold for the event which is the most ever for a BKFC fight. For comparison, the BKFC card in August at the Rio Rancho Events Center sold around 3,000 tickets. The main card is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday.