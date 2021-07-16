‘Fictional Futurists’ group seeks kids interested in STEM

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new group in town is looking to recruit members to join their mission. Fictional Futurists is a group of artists, designers and programmers that are coming together to unleash their inner creativity and imagination. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and Andy Procter, founder of Fictional Futurists talked more about STEM enrichment for kids.

Story continues below:

Fictional Futurists” is a group of kids who take pieces of technology from movies, books, and TV shows and then build working prototypes of that technology. For example, the group created a 3D-printed version of Thor’s hammer. Kids that are interested in joining should visit https://fictionalfuturists.weebly.com/join.html. Be Greater Than Average also has fun STEM programs for kids.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES