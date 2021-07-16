‘Fictional Futurists’ group seeks kids interested in STEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new group in town is looking to recruit members to join their mission. Fictional Futurists is a group of artists, designers and programmers that are coming together to unleash their inner creativity and imagination. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and Andy Procter, founder of Fictional Futurists talked more about STEM enrichment for kids.

“Fictional Futurists” is a group of kids who take pieces of technology from movies, books, and TV shows and then build working prototypes of that technology. For example, the group created a 3D-printed version of Thor’s hammer. Kids that are interested in joining should visit https://fictionalfuturists.weebly.com/join.html. Be Greater Than Average also has fun STEM programs for kids.