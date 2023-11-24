NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Farolito or luminaria is the debate New Mexicans know too well. However, many may not know the history behind the infamous paper bag filled with sand and a candle. Deputy State Historian, Nicolasa Chávez broke down the history and origin behind the meaning of these festive decorations.

What is the difference between a farolito and a luminaria?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, luminaria is described as a lantern consisting of a candle set in sand inside a paper bag. Farolito is another term for luminaria according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Although Deputy State Historian, Nicolasa Chávez explained that farolito means a small lantern and luminaria is said to mean bonfire.

Origin of the words: ‘farolito and luminaria’

Deputy State Historian, Nicolasa Chávez says the origin of the words luminaria and farolito both come from early Latin and Spanish descent. She says luminaria has a few different meanings like a bonfire, to light up or to warm up. From there the word was used to describe the paper bag decorations. The word farolito can also be broken down into two parts, farol means lantern and -ito means small. Creating the meaning behind farolito as little lantern as Nicolasa stated. Historically farolitos were used to light buildings and structures before electricity was invited, according to Deputy State Historian, Nicolasa Chávez.

When did this tradition start in New Mexico?

The exact date of the tradition is unknown. A historic example of these paper bags we know today came from wooden carved lanterns with windows and then a candle would be placed inside. Later on, the flat-bottom paper bag was invented in the late 1850s and this was around the time New Mexico became a U.S. territory. According to Chávez, at some point during this time, the tradition could have started in New Mexico. The one question that is not often asked Chávez pointed out, is who was the first person who thought about putting the candle in a paper bag rather than building your own tiny lantern.

Why do we place these around Christmas?

The start of this tradition stemmed from the religious areas along with celebrations of the winter solstice or the return of light, according to Chávez. An example of a religious tradition includes celebrating the novena and individuals would ‘light the path’. Each tradition seems to focus on lighting the way or returning the light which is why individuals decorate with these paper bags. Today we now light the path to our homes, businesses and more.

Why do certain parts of New Mexico use farolito or luminaria?

Chávez believes that historically, location plays a role in why certain parts of New Mexico use farolito or luminaria. She states that the original and correct grammatical term is farolito. She says usually in the northern part of the state we hear farolito whereas the southern part of the state uses luminaria. With that being said, this is an age-old debate throughout New Mexico but we may never know why New Mexicans often argue about the names of these little paper bag lanterns.

