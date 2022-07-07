FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington middle schooler is moving on to the next round of the Doodle Fro Google competition. Mariah Gonzales, an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School was selected as the contest winner from New Mexico.

She was tasked with creating an image about how she takes care of her mental health, so she created a music-inspired drawing. She said music helps her relieve stress to the point where it almost disappears. “Well, I like listening to music because it helps calm me down. If I’m drawing, I like to express myself and what I like the most,” Gonzales said. “I actively listen to my cassette player I have and I’m also into old record players.”

Gonzales is now among 54 competitors from across the US still in the running. Her art is in the 6th and 7th-grade category. Online voting is open through July 12. From there, the contest will be trimmed to five finalists with their art featured on Google’s home page for one day. Voting can be done online.