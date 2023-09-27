FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On October 9 and 10, the Farmington Rotary Club will host a blood drive at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Appointments are required to donate.

You can sign up to donate at this website. Once there, click the “Make Appointment Now” button and enter the zip code “87401.”

You can donate either a pint of blood or a double red donation, which takes about 15 minutes longer and collects more red blood cells. All donors must be 18 or older and weigh 110 pounds or more.

The blood drive is being hosted with the help of the San Juan Medical Center. The drive will be at the medical center’s Café La Ventana on the hospital’s main floor.