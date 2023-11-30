FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, December 9, Farmington residents can exchange guns for gift cards. The program aims to be anonymous.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the buy back will be at the parking lot on the corner of Municipal Drive and Navajo Street. The site is across the street from the courthouse.

The police department and the group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence teamed up to offer $250 for assault weapons, $200 for semi-automatic handguns and rifles, and $100 for long guns and pistols. To turn in a gun, put it in the trunk of your car, unloaded, and remain in your vehicle as you drive through the buy back site. Ammunition will not be accepted at the buy back.