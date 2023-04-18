SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the evening of Tuesday, April 18, locals can stop by the Southside Library Community Room for a reception featuring Mexican contemporary artist, Óscar Becerra-Mora’s creative work. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., refreshments will be served.

Óscar Becerra-Mora is renown for his cartonería, or traditional Mexican papier-mâché. In particular, his alebrije sculpture ” Xólotl: Dios Perro” embidies the tradition on a large scale.

The dog deity sculpture has been touring and is now making a stop in Santa Fe in collaboration with the Museum of International Folk Art and the Mexican Cultural Center in Denver.

The sculpture, which towers 15 feet tall, is something you have to see to believe. Tuesday night’s event is limited to 60 attendees, but the sculpture will stay at the Southside Branch Library until December 4, 2023, according to the City of Santa Fe.