BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the Second Judicial District Court held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, May 24, to celebrate the renovation of the Domestic Violence Division at Family Court. The area now has two separate waiting rooms with individual exits, allowing community members going through difficult family hearings to have their own spaces.

According to the county, last year around 7,800 domestic violence hearings were scheduled. “If you’re at district court for a domestic violence hearing, chances are you’re going through a difficult time,” says County Commissioner Walt Benson. “Our goal is to provide a level of comfort and safety for everyone who must come to the Bernalillo County Courthouse.”

Many other renovations were made to the building, including additional security, upgraded working spaces, upgraded courtrooms, and more. The project cost around $4.4 million and was paid for with state grants.