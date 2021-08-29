Family and friends remember man killed in Ojos Locos shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is honoring the life of the Albuquerque man killed in a quadruple shooting at a cantina in uptown earlier this month. People came together Sunday to raise money for Lawrence Anzures’ family at a celebration of life. Anzures’ coworkers and friends hosted the fundraiser at the Auto Station off Lomas and Louisiana.

Witnesses of the shooting told police Anzures and another man had been near the entrance of the restaurant, beating 22-year-old Javier Vargas Vasquez, who drank a shot that didn’t belong to him. That’s when witnesses say Vargas-Vasquez pulled out a gun and started shooting – killing Anzures and injuring several others, including bystanders.

Sunday friends and family celebrated his life and remembered the impact he had on the community. His grandfather, Dionicio Anzures says, “He had a lot of friends, and his friends loved him and he loved his friends.”

Family members say they would like to see more money go to efforts to curb gun violence in the city.

Gene Anzures is Lawrence’s uncle. “I just got a text a few days ago about the stadium soccer thing. I text them back, I don’t think it’s a good idea for that. I put it there, they should help APD officers. The men and women taking care of us, they’re out risking their lives,” he shares.

A statement from Mayor Keller’s office reads, “Our thoughts remain with the Anzures family and we are working with partners across the judicial system to fight gun violence in our city. The funds the voters will decide on for a stadium can only be used for capital projects and whether it is approved or not, we are continuing to make major investments in public safety including $80 million to hire 100 officers each year and $40 million in long-overdue crime-fighting technology.”

APD says Vargas-Vasquez was a regular at the bar and was identified by several witnesses. He’s charged with an open count of murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

There is a GoFundMe set up to financially help the Anzures’ family during this time. You can donate here.