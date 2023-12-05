ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday was the last day families could register to receive toys from Toys for Tots in person. Volunteers registered families that weren’t able to register online at the John Marshall Health and Social Services. “We see so many families that are in need of just a little bit of extra help during the holidays,” said Social Services Center manager Michelle Sena.

The city’s social services manager estimated around 1,200 families have signed up so far. If you missed in-person registration, you can still register online by this Sunday.