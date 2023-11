NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday marked the first signing day of the 2023-24 academic calendar for high school seniors continuing their athletic and academic journeys at the next level. Here is a look at where some of New Mexico’s top athletes will attend.

Albuquerque Academy

Emma Eden, Beach Volleyball, Pepperdine

Clark Sonnenberg, Golf, UNM

Carlsbad

Demonico Granger-Moreno (ABA), Baseball, University of the Southwest

Centennial

Caprice Barela, Softball, UNM

Cibola

Ella Parker, Volleyball, St. John’s University

Matthrew Board (ABA), Baseball, New Mexico Highlands

Seth Galfano (ABA), Baseball, New Mexico Highlands

Cleveland

Marian Hatch, Volleyball, UNM

Malachi Jaramillo (ABA), Baseball, University of Texas Permian Basin

Jaden Davis (ABA), Baseball, NMSU

Silas Hilton (ABA), Baseball, Trinidad Junior College

Eldorado

Cole Bettis, Swimming, Utah

Reese Russell, Beach Volleyball, Nichols State

Nick Moore, Cross Country, Portland State

Farmington

Santiago Long (ABA), Baseball, Lamar CC

La Cueva

Cameron King, Tennis, Bucknell University

Eva Love, Basketball, Air Force Academy

Tea Kaladjzic, Volleyball, St. Louis

Carys Fouser, University of Hawaii at Hilo

Tessa Updegraff, Soccer, Embry-Riddle

Brooke Morelock, Cross Country, Lubbock Christian

Antonya Lucero, Softball, Western New Mexico

Addison Byers, Softball, Western New Mexico

Ciena Perez, Softball, Southern Nazarene University Oklahoma

Kyra Zamora, Softball, Trinidad State

Hannah Hunt, Softball, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Ramon Martinez, Baseball, Pima CC

Las Cruces

Lucas Hernandez (ABA), Baseball, Milwaukee Area Technical College

Rio Rancho

Mya Pacheco, Softball, UNM

Ruidoso

Logan Sandoval (ABA), Baseball, Northwestern Oklahoma State

Sandia