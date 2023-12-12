NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico Food Pantry is teaming up with Sandia Area Federal Credit Union for the Face the Hunger Holiday Campaign.

New Mexico ranks as one of the worst states for food insecurity, according to Storehouse New Mexico one in five children are going hungry in the state. The goal of the campaign is to money and awareness for the fight against hunger in the state. The public is invited to donate to help support the campaign and feed hungry children and families around New Mexico. Donations are being matched by Sandia Area Credit Union during the campaign. The campaign runs through January, 5 2024. For more information and to donate, click here.