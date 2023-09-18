ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is bringing a three-day drone-focused event to Northern New Mexico College. The free event is for anyone interested in drones and for professionals looking to learn more about the industry.

“This exciting event is a wonderful way to showcase both the educational value and the fun in drone technology, and we are grateful to the FAA for partnering with Northern to put it on for the community,” Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) President Hector Balderas said in a press release. “Northern has a history of supporting student success in the drone technology space, and we are excited to continue building interest in this and all STEM fields to create educational and career pathways for students and community members.”

The event will begin September 21, 2023, at the school’s Center for the Arts (921 N. Paseo De Onate, Española, N.M.). The event will go through September 23, 2023.

The first day will focus on education and career opportunities in the world of drones. Day two will focus on pilot and public safety. Day three will be a “drodeo” or drone rodeo.

“New Mexico is a big rodeo place. This is fusing drones and our rodeo culture. It’s a way for the community to enjoy our campus and be introduced to drone technology,” NNMC Associate Professor David Lindblom said in a press release. “Rodeo also has a carnival aspect to it. The Drodeo will be a celebration of people having fun and also learning stuff.”

Each day of the event, there will be drone shows. Attendees will have opportunities to talk to professionals and experience hands-on activities. You can register for the event at this link.