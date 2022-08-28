ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals got to peak at what it takes to make some movie magic at the IATSE Film and TV Expo. The event drew a large crowd at its training site near Balloon Fiesta Park. A street was blocked off and instead lined with food trucks and booths of various film departments and organizations that work with local productions.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 480 is the local film union that represents the majority of film work done in the state and covers departments that don’t fall under the categories of actors, directors, writers, or producers. Representatives were on-site to speak with people about how the film union works.

Jose Solis and Teryn Laux heard about the expo from teachers at CNM, and both came for the opportunity to network. “I think we should do this more often. I think it’s great for people who are trying to get into it, like me and Teryn and other people that I know. This helps us a lot, and I think in turn it’s gonna help people who need people,” Solis said.

It featured a demonstration set for attendees to be able to watch how a scene typically gets filmed. Attendees got to speak directly with people who have spent much of their careers on a film set and have their questions answered.

Sara Roybal has been working as a makeup artist in the industry for 18 years. She took the film crew technician training program at the Santa Fe Community College and was able to get work on sets soon after.

“I want the local community to know we are all capable of doing this. It’s not as hard as people think actually. I think everybody has a unique talent or unique skill that they could offer. And the thing about New Mexico, is we’re all very artistic here,” Roybal said.

The New Mexico Film website has a list of training opportunities for those looking to get into film but doesn’t know where to start. Mirabella Angel works with film production offices which entails working with the financial and clerical side of moviemaking. She said one of the ways many people get their start in film is working as a production assistant in the office.

“It’s a really great opportunity to just learn about the structure of the whole machine because there’s so many different departments and as the office, the office communicates with every single department and you’re dealing directly with people,” Angel said.

The New Mexico Film Office also has a list of frequently asked questions about getting into the local film industry.