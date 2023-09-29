ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is holding a one-day conference for early childhood educators to learn about hands-on approaches to STEAM learning for their classrooms. The 2023 Summit for Early Science Learning will be on September 30. The summit begins with a keynote presentation from Tara Hughes, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year, followed by a demonstration by Melissa Alderete, the Science Girl.

There will be breakout sessions on computer science, color, math milestones, dance and other STEAM topics. For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

Also on Sept. 30, Explora is celebrating the 2023 Nickelodeon Our World: Worldwide Day of Play! In the Explora parking lot, experience the PNC Mobile Learning Adventure truck.