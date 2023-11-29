NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This December through January, Explora is inviting the public to celebrate 20 years of serving the community.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Explora will have a number of events for people of all ages to enjoy. There will be STEAM exhibits, family and adult nights, educational camps, community and school outreach and many more events. Explora also has a new X Studio Teen Center and Brillante Early Learning Center. For more information on all the events and new additions to Explora, click here.