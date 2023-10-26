ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is Albuquerque’s innovative and engaging learning space giving people the chance to learn about Science Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM). Explora is hosting its adult night (18+) on November 17, from 6 – 9 p.m.
Explora’s adult nights are held one every other month with unique themes, the upcoming adult night’s theme is ancient science. Adult nights feature live music, food and creative activities. People who attend adult night will have access to the entire Explora area. Explora also hosts 21+ ‘Science of’ nights. The next Science of night will be in February with the Science of Wine. For more information, click here.