ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is holding a summit on professional development for early childhood educators. The goal is to help educators better teach science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) in their classrooms. The event is October 29 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The summit will begin at the Albuquerque Museum and then continue at the Natural History Museum and Explora for the afternoon sessions. All participants will receive breakfast, lunch, a goodie bag and tickets to a special showing at the Planetarium at the Natural History Museum. All participants will also receive a certificate for four hours of professional training.

Session presentations will include; outdoor and environmental education, infant and toddler education and other ways to teach STEAM concepts with items already available in classrooms. Registration is $15, fee waivers and travel stipends are available. For more information on fee waivers and stipends, email smckinney@explora.us. To register and to find more information visit www.explora.us/programs/