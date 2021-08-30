Expansion to Dennis Chavez Community Center unveiled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dennis Chavez Community Center in the South Broadway neighborhood has gotten some new improvements. The $1.3 million expansion was unveiled Monday morning, marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials and community center staff.
The improvements include a new multi-purpose room, full-size warming kitchen, a fitness center, and also an art room – adding nearly 4,500 square feet to the center. It will help bring more programs and services to kids and families. “Overall, this beautiful new space means more opportunity for our community and I really can’t thank our team enough, who are excited and will bring the One Albuquerque spirit to this project,” said the Director of the Family and Community Services Department Carol Pierce.
The Dennis Chavez Community Center will officially open to the public in a couple of weeks.