ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum is opening a new exhibition on May 6 featuring dozens of works by New Mexico photographers and filmmakers. It’s a decades-long tradition that gives a voice to the next generation of artists.

The museum’s annual “Focus on the Youth” exhibition is a partnership between the Fine Arts departments in Albuquerque Public Schools and the museum. The decades-long collaboration has seen thousands of works come through their galleries with nearly 100 this year alone. “It is very validating to, like, be able to have your my work that I have, like, put so much emotion in to be, like, in front of people,” said Isaiah Sisneros, photography student.

Sisneros is an accomplished photographer whose work will return to the museum for the exhibition. “I’ve been in Metro Show, and this summer I’m going to be in Carnegie Hall in New York for Scholastic,” said Sisneros.

The works are juried into the exhibition by a team of art teachers and students. Once selected, they’re carefully matted and framed by parents and volunteers before finding their way to the walls of the museum.

Sisnernos’ teacher, Wendy Green said this year’s exhibition is special considering the immense challenge teachers faced during the pandemic. “These kids made it through our lockdown and we survived. They came back, they’re thriving,” said Green.

The event will showcase works in silver print, utilizing special techniques in photography and digital filmmaking with the goal of giving the next generation of artists a platform to bring their work to a larger audience. “We really wanna support youth creativity in our community, and what better way than to have their voice on view,” said Elizabeth Becker, curator.

Focus on Youth opens to the public on May 6 and runs through June 4. The museum is located just off Mountain Rd. near Old Town.