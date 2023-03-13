ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Will you have the luck of the Irish this St. Patricks day? There will be a lot of events happening throughout Albuquerque. For those who want to grab a green beer, most breweries will be serving them such as Marble, Tractor Brewing, Bosque Brewing co., Brew lab.
Some events around town:
- Albuquerque Official St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl, 6th Annual
- March 17-18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Bourbon & Boots, 325 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM
- Wheels Museum Inc
- March 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- 1100 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM
- St. Patrick’s Day on the Westside w/ DJ fishbowl
- March 17, 2023
- Time: 6:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Tractor Brewing Company Westside, 2720 McMahon Blvd NW Bldg 5 Ste A, Albuquerque, NM
- Lil Flip St. Patty’s Day
- March 18, 2023
- 401 Central Ave NW, Albuquerqueuqe, NM
- Community Day at the Garden! Free to New Mexican residents & students
- March 17, 2023
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- St. Patty’s Day, All that Glitters is Gold Party
- March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
- The Salt Yard – West 3700 Ellison Dr. NW, Albuquerque