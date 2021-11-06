Event raises money for kids in need for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local groups got together to raise awareness for child abuse in New Mexico and to raise money for kids to have a good Christmas. Red Ball Cafe and Guardians of the Children teamed up for several raffles to help get Christmas presents to families in need.

They also want to make sure that the public is educated in seeing the signs of child abuse and encouraging people to speak up when they see it. “Stand up, recognize it, and be their voice. I don’t want to be standing in a park in the middle of the night in the dark, mourning a two-year-old child again that should still be with us today,” said Moose, president of Guardians of the Children Rio Grande Chapter. “We’ve got to come together, we’ve got to work together and be there for that child in need.”

Donations can be made up until 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Red Ball Cafe at 1303 4th St SW.