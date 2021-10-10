Event for expecting moms being held at west side library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is hosting a community baby shower for new or expectant moms and their families on October 16 at the Central and Unser Public Library. The fair features representatives from health, social service, and cultural agencies.
There will be gifts and giveaways at the event running from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.