SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Española Humane will host a Kitten Fiesta on Saturday, July 29, in an effort to find some of their kittens forever homes. Over 200 kittens are up for adoption with Española Humane, and at the event, the kittens will be available for $30 each or sold in pairs for the price of one.

The event will take place at Santa Fe Place, 4250 Cerrillos Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but kittens will be available at the shelter as well at 108 Hamm Parkway in Española from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“There’s nothing quite like the joy of watching a kitten play and explore. Now imagine the double dose of delight that comes from watching two kittens. We have an abundance of kittens in foster care and at the shelter this season, and it’s time to find them loving homes,” said the shelter’s executive director, Bridget Lindquist.

In addition to the Kitten Fiesta, and as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter’s National Adoption promotion, fees will be waived on all puppy and dog adoptions until July 31. All pets from the shelter come microchipped and all dogs receive heartworm testing and six months of heartworm prevention medicine.

For more information on the event, or to view adoptable pets, visit the shelter’s website here.