ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United got back in the win column Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over Colorado Springs. It was the first win for the black and yellow since May 13 and the first win for Eric Quill as head coach of the club.

Quill said in a post game interview following Wednesday night’s match that the goal was to come out fast on Saturday night. The players held up their end of the bargain as Amando Moreno produced one of the most spectacular goals in club history in the first half.

The goal came in a total team effort as Harry Swartz sent a cross toward the back post which was then headed by Kalen Ryden. Moreno proceeded to strike the ball out of the air in bicycle fashion and buried the ball into the back of the net.

United took a 1-0 lead into halftime but kept the pressure on in the second half. Just minutes into the final 45, Sergio Rivas provided a low pass to Daniel Bruce who tapped it into the net to extend the lead.

After an own goal, the black and yellow found itself in yet another closeout situation with a one goal lead in the final moments. Goal keeper Alex Tambakis was able to stay strong and even recorded his 500th career save to end the match.

“For me to get the first win under the belt is something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Quill. “It’s still a little bit surreal just because a lot of emotion went into it, but for me I am more proud for the fans and the players for wins than myself.”

United now hits the road for a match against rival El Paso Locomotive on Saturday.