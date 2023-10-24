ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To help raise money for food resources in New Mexico some local potters are teaming up with Storehouse New Mexico to host an Albuquerque empty bowl event.

To help support Storehouse New Mexico, for a $35 donation, people can choose a handcrafted bowl from a local potter and a meal donated from a local restaurant participating in the event. Local restaurants include Hotel Chaco Level Five, O’Niell’s, Christy Mae’s Restaurant, Great Harvest Bread Co., Farina Pizzeria & Wine Bar, The Burque Bakehouse, La Salita, Trader Joe’s, and Flying Star. This year, over 600 bowls from local potters have been collected to support this fundraiser.

The Empty Bowl event will be October 28, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the St. John’s United Methodist Church. Money raised will go toward Storehouse New Mexico, which will help the organization fund the food pantry.

For more information, about Storehouse New Mexico click here.