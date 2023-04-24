NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The La Plata County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is conducting evacuation drills this week to prepare residents and local agencies for emergencies. The wildfire evacuation exercises will take place from Monday, Apr. 24, through Thursday, Apr. 27.

The La Plata County OEM plans to promote communication and coordination among agencies, increase public awareness and education, test its alert and warning systems, and evaluate the Incident Management Team and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) through the drills. There will be various fire simulations for local fire stations, along with emergency shelter training from the American Red Cross.

Community members are invited to participate in the Red Cross’ sheltering training for free. As a part of the evacuation exercises, La Plata County will test its CodeRED alert system. Residents can register for CodeRED through the link here.