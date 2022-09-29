ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first immersive experience featuring Georgia O’Keeffe’s artwork opens Friday at Electric Playhouse. The exhibit features large-scale digital projects and interactive displays of O’Keeffe’s artworks. That includes oil paintings of New Mexico landscapes and flowers.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful moment and opportunity to really think differently about the way O’Keeffe used all of her artistic language to give us something beautiful and wonderful to experience and live with,” said Cody Hartley, Director, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

The exhibit runs through the end of November. For more information, visit Electric Playhouse’s website.