BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit and series of workshops are coming to the Gutierrez Hubbell House History and Cultural Center. An opening reception “El Agua es Vida: Irrigation Efficiency in the Middle Rio Grande Valley” will take place on Friday, April 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibit will explore approaches to irrigation over the year and explain how different types of watering can be used for various landscapes and how they’ve been used throughout history. The exhibit will provide hands-on experiences.

Workshops will also be offered; Perennial Irrigation will be on Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Drip Irrigation Fundamentals will be on Saturday, April 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Online registration is now open.

Gutierrez Hubbell House is located at 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW. The exhibit will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and runs through May 27.