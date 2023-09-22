ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jack Beaty Educational Scholarship Foundation has distributed grants to a variety of organizations to benefit deserving students and families.

The foundation is carrying out the wishes of longtime New Mexico businessman and political leader Jack Beaty; Beaty’s estate is providing funding for the grants program. The organization has provided funding to multiple organizations around the state and also offer personal grants and scholarships to students. For more information and to apply, click here.